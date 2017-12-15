Imran Khan’s KP education ‘amazing figures’ claim debunked

It appears that the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) has again found itself in a spot of trouble regarding its claims of development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Party chairman Imran Khan took to social media site Twitter Thursday morning and congratulated himself and his party governing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on ‘amazing figures’ that had been put out by Alif Ailaan, an independent organisation.

The figures referred to education performance of different regions in Pakistan and according to the message put out by Khan, “9 of the 10 top districts are from KP; only 1 from Punjab. In the same survey for 2016, 9 of top 10 were from Punjab; none from KP. A gt achievement by PTI govt in KP in a critical field of education.”

Alif Ailaan has put out these amazing figures on District Education Rankings for 2017. 9 of the 10 top districts are from KP; only 1 from Punjab. In same survey for 2016, 9 of top 10 were from Punjab; none from KP. A gt achievement by PTI govt in KP in critical field of education — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 14, 2017

However, a spokesperson for Alif Ailaan Shahab Siddiqui told Pakistan Today that the organisation’s latest report compiled four criteria regarding the various education departments, out of which KP has performed well in one, Primary School Infrastructure Score.

Commenting on Imran Khan’s claim of the top 10 positions in the District Education Rankings being nabbed by KPK, Siddiqi stated, “This may be in reference to the Primary School Infrastructure score where indeed KP has been ranked first, however, there are other three scores in our report as well where Punjab has been ranked first in Middle School Infrastructure score and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) leads the rankings in the Education score.”

Alif Ailaan‘s District Education Ranking include Education score, Primary School Infrastructure score, Middle School Infrastructure score and Beyond Primary Readiness score.

An overall study of the report shows KP performing poorly in the education score where it has been ranked fifth and beyond primary readiness list where it has been ranked fourth out of eight regions that include the four provinces, FATA, Islamabad territory, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The claim made by Imran Khan has not gone unnoticed on social media.

Faisal Ranjha called Imran Khan’s claim a lie and directed his attention to the rankings where other provinces have outshone KP.

یہ بندہ جھوٹ کا پلندہ ہے اپ سب خود الف الان کی ریٹنگ دیکھ لیں بندے کو جھوٹ کم از کم وہ بولنا چائیے جس کا کوئی سر پیر ہو @ImranKhanPTI خیبرپختون کا اسکور پانچویں نمبر پر ہے

حق حق pic.twitter.com/1h9vnF9whU — Faisal Ranjha (@ranjha001) December 14, 2017

Similarly, another user, Imran Khan, recalled the facts from the report and called Imran Khan’s tweet “brazen lying”.

Shameless lying by @ImranKhanPTI about @AlifAilaan‘s number. Check out his tweet and the actual education score from alif ailaan. KP is behind Punjab, ICT, Kashmir as well as GB. Ugh! How can he get away with such brazen lying?! pic.twitter.com/tLWSAq6HH0 — Imran Khan (@iopyne) December 14, 2017

Alif Ailaan has also through their Twitter account made the distinction quite clear where they posted the rankings and their specific criteria.

The tweet revealing the rankings states, ” There are four lists in Alif Ailaan’s 2017 District Education Rankings: Education score, Primary School Infrastructure score, Middle School Infrastructure score and Beyond Primary Readiness score”