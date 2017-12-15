ANF seeks PM’s approval to recruit 10,000 personnel

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) is seeking Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s approval to recruit at least 10,000 more personnel, as it is facing a severe shortage of people to control drug trafficking on the 2,430 kilometres long porous Pak-Afghan border.

This was mentioned by the ANF officials while briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue, Economic Affairs and Narcotics Control that met here with Senator Saleem Mandviwalla in the chair here on Wednesday.

The ANF officials mentioned that around 2,900 personnel are on board at the moment that are now deployed at airports, seaports and the Pak-Afghan border— the major source of drug inflow into Pakistan.

The official who was briefing the committee informed that a summary seeking the approval of the prime minister in this regard was being prepared as the PM had earlier said that he would approve the allotment of a further 10,000 personnel.

The year 2017 has witnessed registration of 1063 cases with 1204 arrests of persons involved in drug trafficking under a special campaign launched to curb the menace.

According to reports, the force also seized 31811.85 kg Opium, 7132.2 kg Morphine, 19568.615 kg Heroin, 100436.353 kg Hashish, 386.149 kg Cocaine, 1881.901 kg Amphetamine, 35.893 kg Methamphetamine, 22.768 kg Ecstasy tablets, 13.805 kg Xanax tablets, 9.413 kg Diazepam tablets, 73.5 kg Prazolam tablets, 57.027 kg Cannabis and Precursor chemical comprising 917.5 liter Acetic Anhydride, 50594.8 liter Sulfuric Acid, 4130 liter Hydrochloric Acid and 715 liter Acetone during the period.

Moreover, this year ANF has frozen assets worth Rs 933.42 million, out of which Rs 21.14 million have been forfeited and Rs 0.582 million realized.

Reportedly, ANF has undertaken 332 drug abuse prevention and awareness raising activities throughout the country in year 2017.