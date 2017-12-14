Three held with narcotics, 29 toy bombs in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The police Thursday arrested three outlaws, besides recovering 43 kilogrammes of narcotics during separate operations in different areas of the provincial capital.

In line with the directives of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar Muhammad Tahir Khan and under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Sajjad, a team headed by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Cantt Waseem Riaz and ASP Hayatabad Waqar Azeem, conducted operations against drugs pushers in the jurisdiction of different police stations, including Eastern, Western, Gulberg, Hayatabad, Tehkal, Town, Pishtakhara and Bada Bair.

Personnel of women police and sniffer dogs also took part in the search operations.

During separate actions, the police arrested three outlaws, namely Rahimullah s/o Fazal Amin, Arif s/o Gul Azhar and Manzar Ali s/o Muhammad Bux, besides recovering 43 kilogrammes of narcotics (hashish, opium) and 29 toy bombs.

The recovered drugs and toy bombs were confiscated and the detainees were taken away for interrogation after separate cases were registered against them.