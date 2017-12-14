NAB arrest two owners of Rufi Builders for cheating the public

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi claimed to have arrested two owners of Messrs Rafi Builders and Developers from the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of the city on late Wednesday night.
According to NAB Deputy Director Rizwan Soomro, two owners of Messrs Rafi Builders and Developers, Rauf Ahmed Rufi and Manzoor Ahmed Rufi, were booked in an investigation on charges of cheating public at large by denying possession of plots to 415 allottees who made their payments 17 years ago under their project Rufi Global City located on the main superhighway.
They have been also charged with extorting amount of millions of rupees from the public by overbooking of plots on a land of 45 acres.
They will be produced before Accountability Court Hyderabad for physical remand, said Rizwan.
Rufi builders have many old projects in karachi and long time they have stopped work on them. Like Rufi Pearl City, Rufi Palm City. NAB shall also inquire them about these projects
Manzor rufi and sons have stolen millions of inicent investors in an international scam in dubai and now son Mehrooz is doing the same in canada. Manzoor has an interpool warren aginst him and a 12 year judgment aginst him in dubai. He is a crook that deserves nothing but prison till rotting in jail for ruining the lives of hundreds of inicent people from all over the world( embezzelling money from approx 1000 investors in dubai alone 12 uncompleted projects)
my 10 lacs ntot refund by rufi builders karachi. rufi mariland project since 2004,pl; NAB help me