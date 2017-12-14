NAB arrest two owners of Rufi Builders for cheating the public

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi claimed to have arrested two owners of Messrs Rafi Builders and Developers from the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of the city on late Wednesday night.

According to NAB Deputy Director Rizwan Soomro, two owners of Messrs Rafi Builders and Developers, Rauf Ahmed Rufi and Manzoor Ahmed Rufi, were booked in an investigation on charges of cheating public at large by denying possession of plots to 415 allottees who made their payments 17 years ago under their project Rufi Global City located on the main superhighway.

They have been also charged with extorting amount of millions of rupees from the public by overbooking of plots on a land of 45 acres.

They will be produced before Accountability Court Hyderabad for physical remand, said Rizwan.