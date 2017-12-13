Sindh CM breaks ground for Indus Highway dual carriage project

HYDERABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday inaugurated the construction of the dual carriage project of Indus Highway from Jamshoro to Sehwan.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony arranged near Cadet College Petaro, the chief minister said that the project would be completed in two phases. In its first phase, the part between Jamshoro and Manjhand would be finished while in the second phase, work between Manjhad and Sehwan would be completed. The Chief Minister added that an invitation for tenders has also been extended for the second phase of the project and work on it would start after the required formalities had been completed in January 2018.

The chief minister further said that single carriage Indus Highway from Jamshoro to Sehwan was inaugurated by the former Prime Minister Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto some 20 years back. However, due to the increase in traffic volume, it became essential to construct the dual carriage highway.

He said that the project would facilitate not only the residents of Jamshoro district but would also benefit the entire country.

The chief minister added that it was thanks to the leadership of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari that the project became possible, adding that the Sindh government was taking a keen interest in developing the arid zone area of Jamshoro by launching various development schemes including solar energy water supply schemes.

Referring to the various development schemes being carried out in Jamshoro district, the chief minister said that a railway overhead bridge at Jamshoro railway crossing was under construction, whose completion would lead to the resolution of the persistent traffic jams in the area.

He further said that the government would complete more bridges and underpasses on a priority basis wherever it found it essential, adding that the completion of all development projects would improve the living standards of the people of the province.

The Sindh chief minister claimed that PPP would emerge victorious in the general elections 2018 as it had deep roots among the masses because of its development works and the job opportunities it had provided to the people of the province.

Among others, MNA Malik Asad Sikandar and Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister Dr Sikandar Shoro also addressed the participants of the ceremony.