KP launched housing scheme to provide residences for govt employees: Pervez Khattak  

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Pervez Khattak has said that provincial government has launched Khpal Kor Model Housing Scheme through bank home finance to settle the residential problems of government employees and general masses.

This he said while addressing the balloting ceremony of allotment of plots for government employees in Nowshera Jalozai Housing Scheme at Peshawar CM house. It was attended by Advisor to CM on Housing Dr Amjad Ali, Housing Secretary Syed Waqarul Hassan, SMBR Zafar Iqbal, Housing DG, BoK officers and other authorities of housing department.

Under this scheme, he said, lowly paid government servants and low-income general public could also become owners of their own houses on marginal rates. Initially, construction of five marlas houses had been started through bank home finance in Jalozai, Mulazai, Jerma and Dheri Zardad, he added.

Khattak said that 20 thousand government officials and 0.2 million general public, including overseas Pakistanis, were being given residential facilities in the first phase costing Rs376 billion. “All this financing will be carried out by commercial banks that will be returned by the allottees in easy instalments of 20 years,” the chief minister informed.

He expressed confidence that the housing schemes initiated by his government would not only be completed timely, but quality would also be maintained having all basic civic facilities of international standards.

The chief minister was informed on the occasion that 8,626 plots of five-marla, seven-marla, ten-marla and one-Kanal had been developed in this housing scheme out of which 3,757 plots were allotted through first draw some four years back while 3,793 plots were being allotted through the fresh draw. He was further told that a total of 4,553 applications were received through BoK for this purpose out of which 674 plots were allotted to government employees with a ratio of 23 per cent, 2,256 plots allotted to general citizens with 77 per cent ratio and 863 plots were specially allocated for overseas Pakistanis.

Pervez Khattak also said that providing basic facilities to the people, including residential accommodation, was the agenda of his government. He added that his government started serious consideration on developing well-equipped housing schemes to address the residential needs of the people, especially the low-income government employees.

Moreover, he said that public servants were, in fact, the pillars of government institutions and the entire government machinery could deliver successfully and satisfy the masses if its officials were satisfied. That was why, he added, the inclusion of government employees was given priority in all residential schemes.

The chief minister said that there is a shortage of 5 million houses in the province, which needed huge investment. He added that the public sector could not cater this deficiency alone, therefore, his government was encouraging the private sector to develop housing infrastructure in the province.

He regretted that people usually preferred the construction of their homes on fertile agricultural lands because of a growing gap in demand and supply in the housing sector. He added that the unplanned housing schemes created problems such as unmanaged roads, water, sanitation, power supply and security.

Khattak also said that the provincial government was launching two mega housing schemes namely Peshawar Model Town and CPEC City, which would cost Rs950 billion through public-private partnership (PPP), to bridge the gap of housing deficiency. Similarly, he added that satellite towns were also being established at district level which would be well-facilitated cities under comprehensive town planning.

He further said that provincial housing authority was also working on Hangu Township and Swat Model Town beside construction of a number of commercial malls and apartments in collaboration with the private sector. He added that such concrete steps would result in economic growth of the province as new job opportunities would be made available for the jobless youth.

The chief minister further stated that the present PTI government was pursuing the agenda of change of the system. He added that his government was endeavouring to give a system having an inbuilt problems redressal mechanism.