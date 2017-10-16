Time for Karachi to host international cricket: Shahid Afridi

LAHORE: Former cricket team captain Shahid Afridi has said that the time has come for Karachi and other cities to host international matches.

While speaking at a media event here on Monday, he said, “PCB should go beyond Lahore and try to organise international matches in Karachi and other cities, so that the world can know all of Pakistan is safe.”

“The purpose should be to show the world that not just Lahore, but all of Pakistan is safe,” he continued.

He was in Lahore for the inauguration of a school as part of the Shahid Afridi Foundation.

Oct 16, 2017 marks the opening of our first SAF School in Malikpur Village (outskirts of Lahore). #HopeNotOut #SAF #EducatePakistan pic.twitter.com/r4Je7p1cm9 — S Afridi Foundation (@SAFoundationN) October 16, 2017

Discussing his future plans for the development of the country, he said, “My people have given me so much love over the past 20 years, now it’s time for me to give back.”