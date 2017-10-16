The Kurram blast

Need to ramp up anti-terrorist operations

Two days after the army recovered an American-Canadian family from the kidnappers when they crossed into Kurram from Afghanistan, four FC personnel, including a captain, were killed in a landmine explosion in the agency. The Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed responsibility for the attack. This was obviously an act of vengeance against Pakistan for helping the US in the recovery of hostages. According to ISPR the troops targeted by the blast were part of a search party looking for the handlers of the rescued foreigners who had managed to escape to a nearby refugee camp.

The recovery of the hostages has had important repercussions for Pak-US relations. The action succeeded due to a timely intelligence sharing and Pakistan’s commitment to fighting a common enemy. This led President Trump to send a second reconciliatory message to Pakistan. In the latest tweet on Saturday morning Trump said he was starting to develop a much better relationship with Pakistan and its leaders. He also thanked them for their cooperation on many fronts.

Pakistan will meanwhile have to prepare itself to deal with the terrorist backlash. The TTP and Jamaatul Ahrar are likely to react in coming days like a wounded beast. There is a likelihood of increased attacks on Parachinar, the capital city of Kurram Agency which borders three Afghan provinces. After Pakistan army cleared Waziristan and Khyber Agency of terrorist networks, those operating in Kurram also shifted to neighbouring districts of Afghanistan. Some of these districts are also infested with the IS militants.

This year the TTP and its affiliates have conducted devastating terrorist attacks in various cities and towns of the country like Quetta, Mastung, Jhal Magsi, Sehwan and Lahore. The terrorists are also increasingly targeting law enforcement agencies like police in Karachi. There is a need to improve the working of the security agencies, particular the NACTA. The ongoing intelligence based operation Raddul Fasad will have to specially zero in on the terrorist affiliates in the country’s urban centers.