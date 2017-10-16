Suspected ‘knife-attacker’ to be shifted to Karachi soon

KARACHI: The Karachi ‘knife-attacks’ accused Wasim will soon be shifted to Karachi for further investigation.

According to sources, he will be presented before the administrative judge of Anti-terrorism Court for remand.

The accused has, however, denied involvement in such attacks which have injured sixteen women so far in Gulistan Jauhar and its adjoining areas in Karachi.

According to Karachi East DIG Sultan Khawaja, the suspect was arrested with the help of Sahiwal police from Mandi Bahauddin. In the preliminary investigation, the suspect told the police that he had never been to Karachi and it was not possible that he had attacked those women.

The police said that when Wasim was arrested red-handed in Sahiwal, he had denied involvement in the crime at that time as well. The DIG also said that Wasim was the suspect as his actions were the same as in Chichawatni and Sahiwal.

Wasim has however repeatedly denied his involvement in Karachi incidents. A forensic test will also be carried out of his mobile phone.