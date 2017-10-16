Sons of PML-N MPA from Shakargarh booked in assault case

NAROWAL: The police on Monday arrested sons of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Member Provincial Assembly Mohammad Ghayasuddin from Shakargarh for allegedly assaulting a doctor.

Police conducted a raid at Ghayasuddin’s house and took his two sons, Riaz and Zaid, into custody.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against the two brothers, along with one other person, on Sunday at the Shakargarh City Police Station for assaulting the medical superintendent of the THQ Hospital, Dr Mohammad Tariq.

Gujranwala Regional Police Officer Sultan Azam Temuri has ordered the Narowal district police officer to immediately arrest the third accused as well and bring them all to book.

According to details, the MPA’s sons went to the hospital on Sunday to acquire medicines. However, Dr Tariq could not provide the medicines as they were expensive and the number required was too high.

As a result, the sons allegedly attacked the hospital head who then lodged an FIR against them with the local police.

Narowal District Health Authority’s CEO Dr Khalid Javed condemned the incident, saying the incident would be investigated and the responsible persons would be brought to justice.