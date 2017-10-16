Sindh CM requests PM to convene NFC meeting

HYDERABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has said that he has written a letter to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi requesting to convene a meeting for the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award.

Talking to media in Matiari district on Sunday, where Shah condoled with provincial minister Makhdoom Jameeluzam over his mother’s death, the chief minister said the 8th NFC Award was supposed to be finalized in 2015.

Responding to a question about a complaint of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf that the government was creating obstacles in the arrangements of PTI’s public meeting in Sehwan, Shah denied that the Sindh government was creating any problems.

He suggested that the political parties always considered public convenience while deciding about the place for organizing such events. “The PTI wants to show a big crowd by holding a public meeting in a small town [Sehwan],” he observed.

He said the PPP was also organising a public meeting in Hyderabad on October 18, four days before the PTI’s event. However, he added, a ground outside the city had been selected for the event only in order to avoid causing trouble to citizens.

To another query, the CM said that he had directed SSP Jamshoro Irfan Bahadur to conduct an investigation and submit a report explaining how PTI’s leader Yar Muhammad Rind entered shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar with armed men.