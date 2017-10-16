Sindh CM directs officials to ensure security, health facilities for masses

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah, taking notice of the kidnapping of a woman from village Lal Bah in Umerkot, has issued directives to the commissioner and Mirpurkas DIG to recover the woman and protect lives, honour and dignity of everyone living there, particularly the minorities.

In another notice, the CM directed the health department to dispatch a nearby medical team to different villages of Jhudo in district Mirpurkhas, where chickenpox has reportedly affected a number of children. He directed to provide medical aid to the affectees and report back to him.

The chief minister through chief secretary issued directives to all the commissioners, deputy commissioners and other officers of the administration to keep close coordination with the people of their respective areas. “Our people are simple, poor and innocent, therefore, they must be looked after properly, particularly in terms of their security and solution of their day to day issues,” he said.

Murad also said that the deputy commissioners must visit their cities, health facilities and schools to ensure that their functioning can be ensured in public interest. He also issued a similar instruction to the police for looking after the people so that they can carry out their day-to-day activities without any fear.

The chief minister also directed local government minister to direct local bodies to keep close to their areas and keep them clean. “We are giving them ample funds, therefore they have to work,” he said.