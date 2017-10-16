Sindh announces holiday for Hindu community on Diwali

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Monday announced a holiday on Thursday for the Hindu community on account of the religious festival of Diwali.

Diwali, religious occasion of the Hindu community, falls on Oct 19 (Thursday) this year.

According to a notification issued by the provincial government, all Hindu employees of autonomous, semi-autonomous and local councils under the administrative control of Sindh will be given holiday on Oct 19 on the occasion of Diwali or the festival of lights.

This is the five-day festival of lights which is celebrated by millions of Hindus around the globe. The festival coincides with the Hindu New Year. It is aimed at celebrating new beginnings and the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness.