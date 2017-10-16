SHC seeks authorities’ comments on plea seeking ‘knife-attacks’ investigation by Rangers, FIA

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday sought comments from Rangers director general, Sindh police chief, home secretary and others on a petition seeking investigation of mysterious knife attacks to be carried out by Rangers and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) instead of ‘incompetent police’.

The petition was filed by Justice Helpline, a non-governmental organisation, submitting that as many as 15 women were attacked with a sharp-edged weapon in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Jamal, Dalmia, Nipa Chowrangi and other adjacent areas.

The women were afraid due to these stabbing incidents and the police and other concerned departments have miserably failed to nab the attacker.

Atam Parkash and Advocate Nadeem Shaikh maintained in the petition that the investigative authorities remained baffled about the identity and motive of the attacker. Some officials have contended that the suspect was mentally disturbed whereas some believe that he was part of an organised group, they said.

They submitted that these horrifying incidents have struck fear in the hearts of the general public but till now the police and other law enforcement agencies don’t have any concrete lead about the suspect. “The incompetence of the authorities is reflected from the fact that the Sindh government has announced prize money for a person who provides the law enforcement agencies with any information about the identity of the attacker,” said the petitioner.

Citing Ministry of Interior, Rangers DG, IG Police, Karachi Additional IG, FIA, National Counter Terrorism Authority, home secretary and Karachi commissioner as the respondents, the NGO requested the court to withdraw the investigation of the cases from police. The court was further requested to task Rangers, FIA and NACTA to nab the mysterious attacker and bring him into captivity.

While issuing notices to above-mentioned respondents, the court sought their respective replies by the next hearing.