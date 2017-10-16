Sarfraz hopeful of Sri Lanka’s tour to Pakistan

ABU DHABI: Pakistan Captain Sarfraz Ahmed shared on Sunday that Sri Lanka cricket team will hopefully visit Pakistan to play the third T20 match, which is expected to be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on October 29.

The captain said this while addressing a press conference in Sheikh Zayed Stadium Abu Dhabi after a practice session. “I don’t know what the Sri Lankan players are thinking but I believe they will visit Pakistan,” Sarfraz stated.

He further added that the Lankan all-rounder Thisara Perera recently played in Pakistan with World XI cricket team. “I think the Sri Lanka team should tour Pakistan,” he remarked.

Expressing his views on ODI Squad, Sarfraz Ahmed expressed his satisfaction over the squad and their performance. Replying to a question about ICC World Cup in 2019, the winning captain of ICC Champions Trophy said that there is still plenty of time for world cup. Prior to the captain press conference, Pakistan ODI squad trained in the scorching sun in yesterday afternoon. However, middle-order batsman Haris Sohail skipped the training due to pain in his thigh