PML-N leader says no power can stop Nawaz from becoming PM

KARACHI: Sindh Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Ali Akbar Gujjar on Monday denounced the statement of opposition leader Khursheed Shah regarding the ousted prime minister (PM) Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and said in a statement that no power in the world could stop Nawaz Sharif from becoming a prime minister.

“The PLM-N chief would not only become the PM in the upcoming general elections but also in elections after that,” he said. He added that the questions, which were raised by opposition leader, were the voice of a few people only and could not allow or deny his chief Nawaz Sharif’s participation in the coming general elections.

He said that the majority of people would definitely cast their votes in the favour of Nawaz Sharif like in the past.

Ali Akbar also said that after the approval of electoral reforms bill in National Assembly, there was no impediment in the path of Nawaz to become a PM. He stated that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had always resorted to politics of opportunity and the opposition leader was trying to misguide the public by putting blames of all those things which PPP didn’t complete in its last five-year term on PML-N’s shoulder.

He said that PML-N’s four-year efforts in terms of raising Pakistan as emerging economy was well appreciated by world’s financial organisations and PPP also praised country’s economy few months back.

He alleged that PPP sometimes took sides of dictators and sometimes turned against them, and added that the PPP not only made secret agreements, but also distributed sweets to accord welcome to Musharraf and then put Benazir Bhutto’s murder blame on him.