PML-N always leaves country in difficulties: Zardari

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government always leaves the country in difficulties, adding that it is a policy of the N-League to “provide worst economic situation to the incoming government”.

Speaking to party members at Bilawal House in Lahore, the former president said that the election atmosphere had already been formed and directed PPP leaders and workers to prepare for next polls. He advised his party members not to be disappointed since the circumstances have changed, adding that “the time has come for us to head out; we will be visiting all provinces.”

Zardari said his party would face both the PML-N and Tehreek-e-Insaf in the next elections. “None of these parties has an ideology or a manifesto, but the PPP will step in with its people-friendly manifesto and defeat its opponents,” averred Zardari.

He said that from now onwards he would himself visit every city and constituency.