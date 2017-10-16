Pakistan wants peaceful relations with all its neighbours, says Sartaj Aziz

ISLAMABAD: Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Sartaj Aziz has said that Pakistan is desirous of having better and peaceful relations with all its neighbours on the basis of equality.

Talking to Special Representative of the British Prime Minister on Pakistan and Afghanistan Owen Jenkins in Islamabad on Monday, Aziz said that Pakistan was keen to strengthen ties with the United Kingdom in all spheres, especially economy, education and health.

He said that Pakistan would continue to play its role in establishing peace and progress in Afghanistan and added that that peace and progress in Pakistan was directly linked with peace in Afghanistan.

He also said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has paved the way for foreign investment in the country. He added that it is because of the prudent economic policies that Pakistan achieved the highest growth rate in a decade last year.

The British envoy said that his country desired to strengthen ties with Pakistan in different fields. He also lauded Pakistan’s role and contribution in the war against terror.