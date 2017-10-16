Newly appointed Afghan consul general, FC IG call on KP governor

PESHAWAR: The newly appointed Afghan Consul General Muhammad Moeen Marastial called on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra at the Governor House on Monday.

The distinguished guest remained with the governor for some time and discussed matters of bilateral relations and mutual interest. On the occasion, Marastial presented his credentials to Jhagra. The governor congratulated the Afghan consul general for assuming the responsibility of the important office and wished him success in the fulfillment of his responsibilities.

Meanwhile, Frontier Corps (FC) Inspector General (IG) Major Genenral Wasim Ashraf called on the Governor Jhagra and discussed matters of mutual concern with him. Later, Jhagra also congratulated Ashraf for securing the key post of inspector general and wished him success in future endeavours.