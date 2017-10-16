NACTE accredits SALU’s B.Ed (Hons) programme

SUKKUR: Khairpur Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Department of Teacher Education Chairman Professor Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah on Monday announced that its B.Ed (Hons) programme has been accredited by Islamabad National Accreditation Council for Teacher Education (NACTE).

Dr Mallah said that by getting accreditation, the ranking of the university will be improved and the future and career of the students will be protected.

He further said that it is the requirement of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) that the professional programmes be accredited.