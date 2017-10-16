NAB takes up case against Sindh LG minister for misuse of power

KARACHI: A complaint against Sindh Local Government (LG) Minister Jam Khan Shoro has been taken up by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), media reports confirmed on Monday.

A letter, dated September 15, by the bureau’s Karachi office to the Sindh land utilization department requested “departmental comments/report along with supporting documents/annexure” with regards to the complaint being processed against the provincial minister.

The complaint against the provincial minister states allegations of Shoro owning a gas station established on public land in addition to operating an illegal TV cable network in Hyderabad, his hometown, in partnership with his brother, Kashif Shoro.

Kashif is also the chairman of the Qasimabad Municipal Committee of Hyderabad.

The NAB letter apprised that the gas station owned by Shoro has been built on government-owned land near Kotri Barrage in Hyderabad which had been reserved for water headworks.