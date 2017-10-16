Musharraf wants corrupt politicians thrown out of country

Former president General (r) Pervez Musharraf has said that all corrupt politicians should be expelled out of the country.

Addressing a rally held to express solidarity with the army via web link, the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) chief said that certain political groups, including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), wanted to create chaos by targeting the judiciary and army. Musharraf also urged the Supreme Court to take notice of their opposition to the judiciary and army.

He said those speaking against Pakistan were enemies of the country and the nation would respond in a befitting manner. He said that the army was the defender of Pakistan and it had served in all times of difficulties while guarding the borders.

Musharraf on the occasion announced that his party was going to create a political alliance with the Pakistan Muslim League-Functional and other like-minded groups.

A large number of people participated in APML’s pro-army rally which marched from Tariq Road to Mazar-e-Quaid.