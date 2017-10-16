MQM leader Nadeem Nusrat parts ways with Altaf Hussain: report

Nadeem Nusrat, Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s convener in London, has parted ways with party founder Altaf Hussain, has been in trouble since his diatribe against the armed forces in August last year, a private media outfit has reported.

Citing sources the outfit said that rift over financial matters forced Nusrat to make such an extreme decision.

Altaf Hussain has already been deserted by prominent London Coordination Committee members such as Wasay Jalil, Inbisat Malik and Zulfiqar Haider, and Nadeem Nusrat’s decision to part ways with him would add to his worries, the TV channel reported.

After Hussain’s diatribe, party members distanced themselves from him and gathered under the leadership of Farooq Sattar to form a separate faction, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan.