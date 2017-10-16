Microsoft Pakistan to collaborate with UNDP for youth development initiatives

ISLAMABAD: Microsoft Pakistan, a global leader in technology and innovation, has recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). The primary objective of this partnership is to support each other’s efforts to benefit the youth of Pakistan as well as the broader community.

Microsoft had been following a comprehensive philanthropy programme that pursued issues related to social well-being through innovative technologies, in order to improve the quality of life for common citizens. Similarly, the UNDP had been working with the Government of Pakistan, civil society and development partners to help find solutions to persistent development challenges being faced by the country.

Microsoft Pakistan Country Head Abid Zaidi said that, “At Microsoft, we believe in sharing our success with the communities, wherever we operate. This collaboration with the UNDP will play a vital role in helping the youth and marginalised communities. With this joint effort, the UNDP and Microsoft aim to work towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and to create opportunities for the youth, which will go a long way in accelerating national progress.”

Under the agreement, Microsoft and the UNDP would recognise opportunities in the country to work on their existing programmes, while combining innovative technologies from Microsoft with the development experience of UNDP to help the youth. Both the organisations would make full use of technological solutions to develop skills of the youth and provide broader access to employment, as part of their mission to ensure income-generation and digital-literacy. It is important to mention here that technology-enabled training for youth and adults had been a proven strategy to ensure fast economic growth in developing countries.

Moreover, this partnership would also work on enhancing the business incubation programmes for youth, while also focusing on rural education. In addition, both the organisations would work towards achieving SDGs which focused on key areas including, poverty-alleviation, democratic governance, peace-building, climate-change, disaster-risk and economic inequality.

UNDP Country Director Ignacio Artaza said that, “We are excited to be a part of this collaboration with Microsoft where we will join forces to work towards achieving the SDGs by promoting youth employment, digital literacy and innovation.”