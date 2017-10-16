Membership of 261 lawmakers, including Capt Safdar, Ayesha Gulalai, suspended

ISLAMABAD: The membership of 261 lawmakers of the national and provincial assemblies and Senate on Monday was suspended by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for not submitting statements of assets and liabilities

The suspended parliamentarians include Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s (PML-N) Captain Safdar, estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Ayesha Gulalai, Talal Chaudhry, Religious Affairs Minister Sardar Yousaf and former National Assembly speaker Fehmida Mirza.

The ECP’s notification shows that seven senators, 71 MNAs, 84 Punjab Assembly MPAs, 50 Sindh Assembly MPAs, 38 Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa MPAs, and 11 Balochistan MPAs have been suspended.

Captain Safdar—son-in-law of ousted premier Nawaz Sharif—has also been named in the corruption reference prepared by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as per Supreme Court’s verdict on July 28 in Panama Papers case.

Recently, the lawmaker was in news because of his anti-Ahmediyya speech in the National Assembly, in which he sought bar on their recruitment in the Pakistan Army.

Meanwhile, disgruntled PTI member Ayesha Gulalai has been appearing before the ECP in connection with the reference filed by party chief Imran Khan for defying party orders.

Gulalai had also accused Imran Khan of harassment and condoning corruption.