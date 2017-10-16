Maryam Nawaz visits NA-120, assures to resolve issues

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz on Monday visited Lahore’s NA-120 constituency from where her mother Begum Kulsoom Nawaz won the by-election.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz also met local bodies representatives at Member of Provincial Assembly Majid Zahoor’s office. She also heard problems of the workers at UC level and assured to resolve them.

On the occasion, Maryam Nawaz expressed resentment over the election results in UC-65 and directed party workers to work honestly by keeping aside their differences.

She also visited Islampura, Rajgarh and other adjoining areas and reviewed development projects. PML-N leader pledged to address the issues of the people on priority basis and left for Jati Umra via Band Road.