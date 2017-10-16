Maintenance work at grid stations to result in water shortage in Karachi today

KARACHI: Karachi will be facing a shortage of 400 million gallons of water Monday, informed the spokesperson of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board.

As per the official, the water shortage will be encountered as a result of Dhabeji and Gharo pumping stations being closed as a result of power shut down from 6am to 6pm.

Earlier, K-Electric -the city’s power utility- in a Twitter message informed that the power supply to the Gharo and Dhabeji grids will remain suspended on Monday owing to maintenance work upon the request of the National Transmission and Despatch Company.