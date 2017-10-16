Liaquat’s death anniversary to be observed today

KARACHI: The 65th death anniversary of Liaquat Ali Khan, the first prime minister of Pakistan, will be observed today.

One of the leading founding fathers of Pakistan and a trusted lieutenant of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Liaquat was assassinated in Rawalpindi on October 16, 1951. Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Abdullah Vohra will visit the grave of the late leader at the Jinnah mausoleum to offer prayers.

They will lay floral wreath on behalf of the citizens of Karachi and will pay tributes for his immense services for the cause of Pakistan. In a message, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi paid tributes to the late leader for his invaluable services to the Muslims of the subcontinent during the Pakistan Movement, and later to the young Pakistani nation as the country’s first prime minister.

He urged the nation to reaffirm the pledge to follow the footsteps of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Muhammad Iqbal and Liaquat Ali Khan and work tirelessly and selflessly to make Pakistan a progressive, tolerant, prosperous and secure nation as envisioned by the founding fathers. He said that a trusted friend and companion of Quaid-e-Azam, Liaquat Ali Khan was as self-effacing as he was resolute.

After Quaid’s demise, his leadership played a critical role in strengthening the nascent state, which was beset by numerous predicaments, including bitter hostility from India, he added. It was during Liaquat’s tenure as a prime minister that the foundation of Pakistan’s time-tested and time-honoured friendship with China was laid, he said.