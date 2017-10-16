LHC judge bars AAG Khawar Bhatti from appearing in his court

LAHORE: A Judge of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday barred Additional Advocate General (AAG) Khawar Ikram Bhatti from appearing in his court, who slapped a police official on the occasion of the hearing of Maryam Nawaz and her husband Captain (retd) Safdar in Islamabad’s accountability court.

The LHC judge remarked that it is not a good tradition for a government lawyer to slap a police official, adding that the government lawyers are employees of the state and not a party.

The judge also asked to appoint a non-political lawyer in his court.