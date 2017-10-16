Kurram blast martyr Captain Hasnain laid to rest with full military honours

NANKANA SAHIB: Captain Hasnain, who had been martyred in a blast in Kurram Agency along with three other soldiers Sunday morning, has been laid to rest in his native town with full military honours.

The prayers for the martyred officer were offered in his native village Dholar Wala, and were attended by a large number of people including civilian and military officials.

Four Frontier Corps (FC) personnel, including an officer, were martyred and two others wounded in a landmine explosion in Kurram Agency on Sunday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations [ISPR], the IED was planted by terrorists near the Pak-Afghan border in Kharlachi.

The troops were part of the search party for handlers of Canadian-American family that was recently freed by the Pakistan Army, the military’s media wing said in a statement.