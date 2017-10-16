Karachi Mayor reviews development projects in Malir, Korangi

KARACHI: Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar presided over a meeting on Monday to review progress on development projects being carried out in Malir and Korangi districts under District ADP 2017-18.

While speaking on the occasion, the mayor said that the residents of Malir and Korangi, and industrial workers would be benefited after completion of all the works which were included in the ADP projects.

He said that all of Malir and Korangi need immediate infrastructure uplift and the elected representatives of these areas were busy ensuring speedy development so that various problems related to depleted roads and streets, sewerage line leakages and street lights faults could be solved at the earliest.

The mayor directed all the concerned engineering and finance officers to carry out these works with full coordination and to remove any hurdle to ensure better quality and speedy works.

The participants of the meeting were informed that 26 schemes amounting to Rs527.62million had been started in Korangi under district ADP projects, out of which seven schemes costing Rs91.027million were completed and work was underway on other schemes.

They were also informed that 26 schemes of Rs476.82million were started in district Malir under district ADP projects out of which only one scheme was completed. The schemes included rehabilitation and repairing of roads, bridges, street lights, culverts, CC flooring and sewerage.

During the meeting, various infrastructure development projects of roads, bridges and street lights were also discussed and reviewed by the participants with a presentation given on the occasion to inform about the progress and updated status of the works.

The meeting was attended by the MPA Faisal Sabzwari, Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Vohra, City Council Parliamentary Leader Aslam Shah Afridi, Finance Committee Chairman Nadeem Hidayat Hashmi, Works Committee Chairman Hassan Naqvi, Land Committee Chairman Syed Arshad Hasan, Municipal Commissioner Dr Asghar Abbas, General Works Director Shahab Anwer, Technical Director SM Shukaib, Finance Director Mehmood Baig, Advisor to Mayor Farhat Khan and other officers.