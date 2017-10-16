It is army chief’s right to comment on economy, says PM Abbasi

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, while commenting on the recent controversy that started following the army chief’s remarks on the economy, said Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has every right to comment on the country’s economy.

PM Abbasi, while talking to Aaj TV on Monday, said there was no strife in the civil-military relationship, adding that the COAS Bajwa expressed his opinion, everyone does that.

Earlier in the day, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal also said there was no confrontation between the institutions of the country, reiterating that his statement last week asking the military spokesman to refrain from commenting on the country’s economy was not against the army.

The prime minister further said, “The economic indicators are very transparent. World Bank’s report is not too favourable but The Economist has placed Pakistan in world’s five growing economies.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the army chief said the country needs to take difficult decision if it wants to break “the begging bowl”. He said “the economy of the country is showing mixed indicators. Growth has picked up, but the debts are sky high. Infrastructure and energy have improved considerably, but the current account balance is not in our favour. Our tax to GDP ratio is abysmally low and this needs to change.”

Following the comments of the army chief, Inter-Services Public Relations(ISPR) Director General Gen Asif Ghafoor Bajwa said in a TV interview that the country’s economy was not doing well either, if it is not bad.

Ahsan Iqbal had reacted strongly to the remarks of ISPR chief and urged Gen Ghafoor to refrain from commenting on the economic health of the country. “Such irresponsible statements can dent Pakistan’s global image,” the minister had said.

Commenting on Ahsan Iqbal’s remarks on the ISPR chief, National Assembly Opposition Leader Khursheed Shah had said that it was everyone’s right to comment on the state of the economy, let alone the army chief.

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) also took a jibe at the interior minister, saying that the military could not remain indifferent to deteriorating economic situation of the country.

“I agree with ISPR chief. Every decision must be taken by parliament and according to the Constitution. [If democracy is attacked] the country will suffer, the premier concluded.