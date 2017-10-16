 Information ministry holds photo walk titled ‘Purazam Pakistan’

LAHORE: A ‘Photo Walk’ titled ‘PurAzm Pakistan’ was organised under the auspices of Federal Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage near Bhati Gate, Lahore, on Sunday.

The theme of the walk was to highlight the resilience of the people against the menace of violent extremism. More than 200 photographers from various universities participated in the walk, said a press release.

A number of incidents took place in and around Lahore in past 10 years, including in Garhi Shahu, Old Anarkali, Data Darbar Complex, Youhanabad Town, Bedian Road, Karbala Gamay Shah, Bhati Chowk and Anarkali Bazaar. These attacks directly affected the lives of the common and innocent citizen.

Under the campaign of Purazm Pakistan, this photo walk aims at highlighting the countless number of lives affected by violent extremism including the victims and survivors. The walk will foster the public resilience through the personal stories of courage to be produced by the participants of photo walk. As a result of this activity, the ministry expects from the participants to share their stories for the national media awards’ competition called ‘PurAzm Awards’.

The top contenders will be awarded financial incentives, free of cost training for one week, and the opportunity to produce professionally supervised content that will be featured on national television and online media.