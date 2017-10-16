Imran to appear before ECP on October 26: PTI core committee

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s core committee has decided that Imran Khan will appear before the Election Commission of Pakistan in the party funding case.

The bigwigs of the party after in-depth discussion recommended that Imran Khan appeared before the ECP on October 26.

However, the committee has decided to continue pursuing the case in the Islamabad High Court in which the party has challenged the jurisdiction of the ECP regarding the contempt of court.

“The holding of fair and transparent elections is the utmost onus of the election commission, however ECP has failed to perform its duties with letter and soul,” the committee meeting declaration said, adding the ECP has been showing unusual activeness in some cases and negligence in other cases that caused the damage for the PTI.

It also said that ECP has lessened nothing from the investigations of judicial commission and failed to rectify the flaws mentioned by the judicial commission.

“As a political party PTI has complete right to present its viewpoint at any issue and refraining from critics or expressing reservation on ECP is undemocratic and tantamount to damage democratic values.”

On October 12, the Election Commission of Pakistan issued non-bailable warrants for the arrest of Imran Khan in relation to the contempt of court case against him.

A five-member ECP bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Justice Sardar Raza Khan heard the contempt of court case against the PTI chief.

As the PTI chief did not submit reply on the show-cause notice issued to him by the commission, the ECP issued his non-bailable warrants for arrest.