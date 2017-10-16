IGP takes notice of kidnapping of girl

KARACHI: Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) AD Khawaja has taken notice of news report regarding a criminal assault on a woman at Mirpurkhas, and kidnapping of a girl in the jurisdiction of Khokharpar police station.

The IGP sought detailed reports regarding both the cases from Mirpurkhas DIG, said a statement issued here on Monday. He also directed Mirprukhas DIG to ensure the enquiry of the incident of criminal assault on a woman. He also directed to provide security to the victim and arrest the culprits involved in the incident.

The police chief also directed to take measures for the recovery of the abducted girl, and also called for the stern action against the culprits behind the incident.