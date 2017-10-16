Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner announces her engagement

Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, took to Instagram to announce her engagement to Joe Jonas, her boyfriend of almost a year.

Turner and the singer of the famed Jonas Brothers band have been dating since November and made their relationship public in January. Even then, the couple continued to remain discreet so much so that they have never been photographed together in any official capacity. It’s only on each other’s social media or some random shot by a photographer where they’ve appeared together.

“You do feel like you’re living in a fishbowl,” the 21-year-old said in a recent interview with Marie Claire about her relationship. “It’s frustrating [that] it’s the most mundane things that make the news — how boring! There are really no other headlines?”

Only last month, GoT fans were pleasantly surprised when the show’s actors Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, who played Jon Snow and Ygritte, confirmed their engagement. In quite an old-school manner, the two announced their engagement through a notice in a newspaper, while Turner and her significant other thought to cool to show off their engagement rings on Instagram.