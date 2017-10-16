Former CJP Ajmal Mian passes away in Karachi

KARACHI: Former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Ajmal Mian passed away in Karachi on Monday, according to his family.

Justice (r) Mian’s funeral prayers will be held in Mustafa Mosque later on Monday in the Defence Housing Authority, Karachi and he will be buried in the Mewa Shah graveyard.

He was the chief justice of Supreme Court from December 23, 1997, to June 30, 1999.

He also served as the chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar among other notable Supreme Court judges expressed condolences with the family of the late chief justice.