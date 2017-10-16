Foreign secretary to visit SL tomorrow, will hold bilateral talks

COLOMBO: Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua will be visiting Sri Lanka from October 17 to 18, 2017 to take part in the 5th Round of Bilateral Political Consultations between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The fourth round of talks was held in August 2014 in Islamabad.

During her stay, the foreign secretary will call on Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasinghe and Foreign Minister Tilak Marapana. She will hold in-depth discussions on the entire gamut of bilateral relations and matters of mutual interests pertaining to the regional and international arena.

During her stay in Sri Lanka, the secretary will also launch the “Pakistan Alumni Society of Sri Lanka”.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka enjoy cordial and friendly relations in all walks of life that are firmly based on mutual trust, sovereign equality and mutual interests. The visit of the secretary would further contribute to bolstering the existing ties of friendship and cooperation between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, a Pakistan embassy statement said.