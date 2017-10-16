Foreign funding case: ECP to review financial details submitted by PTI

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday took the decision to review the funding documents presented by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

As the ECP resumed the hearing in the ‘foreign funding case’ against the PTI chief, PTI’s counsel Saqlain Haider informed the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice (retd) Sardar Raza Khan that the case was already being heard by the Islamabad High Court. He further apprised that the next hearing into the case is scheduled for December 5.

The CEC reached a decision that the ECP will review the documents submitted by the PTI and keep them confidential until a decision is reached in the case by the IHC.

The hearing was then adjourned until November 21.

As the hearing proceeded, petitioner Akbar Babar’s counsel submitted additional documents challenging the ‘funding details’ submitted by PTI, claiming them to be misleading and incomplete.

Following the ECP hearing, Babar while talking to media said that the funding details submitted by the PTI do not contain any details of money trail or funding history.

“I will give proof of all this. Not only have they tampered evidence but they are now changing records of companies in the US that were established for fundraising,” he claimed, adding that he is currently drafting a letter to the US ambassador urging the authorities to take action against these companies.

Babar, a founding member of the PTI, claimed that the donors of Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital have been documented as donors of the party.

“Imran’s disqualification is the logical conclusion of these cases,” he said further. the last earlier hearing on September 18, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had submitted the details of party funding to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the foreign funding case.

During the earlier hearing in the foreign funding case on September 18, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had submitted the details of party funding to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the foreign funding case.

The ECP had earlier directed PTI to submit complete account details until September 18 in the case, warning that failure to do so would force the ECP to take as fact the petitions submitted against the party.

In 2014, Babar filed a petition in the ECP seeking the disqualification of Imran Khan for allegedly obtaining funds from illegal sources and discrepancies in the party’s accounts.

He had also claimed that funds worth $3 million were collected by the PTI chief, transferred from illegal channels from the Middle East to bank accounts of PTI members.