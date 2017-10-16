Foreign funding case: ECP decides to scrutinise PTI accounts

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday decided to examine funding documents submitted by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the foreign funding case.

The ECP will scrutinise the documents without sharing them with former PTI leader and petitioner in the case Akbar S Babar.

The case was filed by Babar, a dissident founding member of the PTI, before the ECP in 2014.

A four-judge bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner (r) Justice Sardar Mohammad Raza, is hearing the case.

The party didn’t submit the required documents for nearly two years stating one reason or another; first approaching the Supreme Court to challenge the commission’s jurisdiction in the matter and later, challenging the maintainability of the case before the high court.

On September 18, the PTI finally submitted the account statements and documents detailing the funding it received from foreign sources over the past seven years to the ECP.

The Monday’s hearing revolved around Babar’s lawyer arguing that the party had not submitted the complete details of its finances.

Babar’s counsel also submitted additional documents in this regard, claiming the financial details submitted by the party to be misleading and incomplete

The PTI’s lawyer Saqlain Haider maintained, however, that all relevant financial details had been shared with the ECP.

The ECP bench decided to scrutinise the PTI’s bank accounts, but said that the documents would not be shared with the petitioner.

“The account details will not be provided to the petitioner unless the Islamabad High Court asks the ECP to share the information,” Justice Raza said.

‘PTI TAMPERED EVIDENCE’:

Following the ECP hearing, Babar while talking to media, said that the funding details submitted by the PTI do not contain any details of money trail or funding history.

“I will give proof of all this. Not only have they tampered evidence but they are now changing records of companies in the US that were established for fundraising,” he claimed, adding that he is currently drafting a letter to the US ambassador urging the authorities to take action against these companies.

Babar claimed that the donors of Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital have been documented as donors of the party.

“Imran’s disqualification is the logical conclusion of these cases,” he concluded.

The case was filed on Nov 14, 2014, by Babar, after he developed differences with the PTI chief over internal corruption and abuse of laws governing political funding.

The petitioner had alleged that the PTI chief had obtained funds from illegal sources and added that there were discrepancies in the party’s accounts.

He had also claimed that funds worth $3 million were collected by the PTI chief, transferred from illegal channels from the Middle East to bank accounts of PTI members.

He also alleged that the foreign accounts used to collect funds were concealed from the annual audit reports submitted to the ECP.

In April 2015, after scrutinising PTI’s annual audit reports, the ECP had ordered that the party had failed to disclose the sources and details of foreign funds received.

But instead of submitting the accounts, the PTI had challenged the ECP’s jurisdiction to scrutinise its accounts.

In July, the Islamabad High Court rejected PTI’s plea to prevent the ECP from hearing Babar’s petition, saying that the case has been going on since 2014 and has already once been referred back to the ECP.