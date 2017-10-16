Dar reference has nothing to do with Panama case: Daniyal Aziz

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister Daniyal Aziz on Monday said the ongoing assets reference case filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has “nothing to do with the Panama case”.

Speaking to media here Monday, Aziz hit out at the opponents stating the case against Dar was not even remotely related to Panama Papers case.

“There is no corruption allegation against Ishaq Dar. All of this is false propaganda created to portray it as a case of corruption,” he claimed.

“No corruption allegation has come forward,” he said and enquired the basis of charges against the finance minister.

“It’s not about corruption. Their motivations revolve around something else. That’s why they are hiding behind the iqama.”

State Minister for IT Anusha Rehman said her party has reservations that justice might not be meted out due to the oversight from Supreme Court in the reference case.

She also questioned why the accountability courts have not taken any action against Imran Khan and former president Pervez Musharraf.

“Do retired generals have immunity in this country? Do the accountability courts have no authority to take action against Musharraf? Why isn’t Imran Khan arrested?” she asked.

The accountability court resumed hearing the assets reference case against Dar on Monday at noon as his main counsel could not reach the court in the morning. Dar who had reached the court on time then left for office and returned to the court before noon. This was the finance minister’s fifth appearance in the court of Accountability Judge Mohammad Bashir.