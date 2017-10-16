Dar insists economy not sliding, says he won’t resign

ISLAMABAD: Insisting that only the government and the prime minister will decide on his resignation, the finance minister sought to allay concerns regarding the country’s economy, saying due to government’s efforts, the economy is in much better shape as compared to the previous fiscal year.

Presenting a report on the first quarter of the fiscal year 2018-19 at a press conference in Islamabad, the finance minister said the revenue collection targets have been met, adding the government has collected Rs 765 billion in revenue collection, which is 20 per cent higher than last year.

Ishaq Dar said the government was focused on not miss its “6 per cent growth target” along with a focus on “higher growth of economy”.

He said the government has managed to control expenditure to a large extent, adding that despite an increase in the revenue collection, the government only spent Rs 894bn as compared to Rs 914bn in the last year. He further said transfers to the provinces from the federal government have also experienced an increase with Rs570bn transferred in the first quarter this year as compared to Rs416bn last year.

The finance minister further said that the country’s foreign exchange reserves are not at worrisome levels anymore, adding that “our foreign reserves stand at 14 billion dollars”. He said the government cut down the budget deficit to 0.9 per cent as compared to last financial year’s 1.3 per cent.

Mentioning the state of the energy sector, the minister said the sector had been ignored for over a decade, with a circular debt standing at 503 billion rupees; however, the circular debt has been brought under 400 billion rupees, and the load shedding has been reduced to a large extent compared to the past, he added.

“Even after curtailing the energy deficit and addressing the load shedding problem to a large extent, we have managed to bring down the circular debt,” the minister said.

He said the government had successfully addressed the problem of lack of investments due to the poor security situation in the country, adding that according to PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) report published in February, the world has a positive outlook on Pakistan’s future.

“The PwC report has forecasted that Pakistan will become the sixteenth largest economy in the world by 2050,” he said, adding that Morgan Stanley gave the country the ’emerging market status,’ and international credit rating agencies upgraded the country’s rating.