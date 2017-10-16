Contractor disappears after receiving first installment for water supply scheme

ISLAMABAD: Work on Chattar Karlot water supply project— to provide water to residents of Bhara Kahu, a suburban area of the capital— has been stopped as the contractor fled after receiving the first instalment of Rs20 lac from the government, dashing the hopes of the people.

According to details, the scheme inaugurated by CADD Minister Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry was going to cost Rs20 million in total. Locals say that the project has been stopped due to the corrupt practices of people involved.

Work on the project stopped four days after the contractor got the first instalment of Rs20 lac and disappeared with the plundered money. The area particularly suffers from acute water shortage during the summer season and people have to travel to far-flung areas to fetch water.

PML-N’s Tariq Fazal Chaudhry was elected from NA-50 Islamabad who had announced the project but did not take any interest in its completion, people of the area claimed. As a result, they have lost their hopes about the completion of the water supply project and other development projects, despite award of the contract. These projects are lying incomplete and contractors have stopped working completely.

Locals say that people have been disappointed by the performance of Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, and this would adversely affect the PML-N candidate in the next elections.

They demanded an immediate investigation into the alleged corruption and the earliest completion of the project to provide relief to the people.

The minister had announced many projects including gas and water supply in the area but did not take any interest in their launch.