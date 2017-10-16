CM Khattak directs strict implementation of Senior Citizens Act 2014

ISLAMABAD: Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost said on Monday that Iran and Pakistan need to further improve their bilateral relations through increased focus on business and commercial activities.

The ambassador said this while talking to Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Deputy Parliamentary Leader Senator Barrister Dr Muhammad Ali Saif, who called on him at the Iranian Embassy. On the occasion, Honardoost said that, “Economic progress is vital for prosperity, which is dependent on peace and cordial relationship between both the countries.”

Apart from discussing issues of mutual interest, they also discussed the impact of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the positive role of Gwadar and Chahbahar ports on the economy of both the countries.

Senator Saif stressed that both the brotherly countries needed to focus on regional issues in a friendly manner and never allowed misunderstandings and regional disputes to damage the cordial relationship shared by the neighbouring countries.