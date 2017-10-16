CM announces grant for colony in Multan for journalists

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during a meeting with Multan Press Club executive body and resident editors, announced two grants of Rs 53 million and 96 million for development of a colony for journalists in Multan.

He said that development of south Punjab and prosperity of its dwellers is a top priority of the PML-N government.

On the occasion, Multan Press Club President Shakil Anjum said that the Punjab CM believes in working round-the-clock. He said that the CM was a strong believer of the saying that our actions should speak louder than our words.

The delegation consisted of Shakil Anjum, Rao Shamim, Shaukat Ashfaq, Dr Amjad Bokhari, Mehr Aziz, Nauman Khan Babar, Mirza Nadeem, Ejaz Tareen and others.

Later, Shakil Anjum announced lifetime membership of the Multan Press Club for the chief minister.