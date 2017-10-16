CCLC approves bill to separate PIMS from SZABMU

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC) has approved the proposed draft bill to amend the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University Act 2013, to ensure separation of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) from Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU).

Per details, the CCLC had approved the proposed draft bill to amend the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University Act 2013.

In this regard, a meeting of the CCLC was held under the chairmanship of the Federal Minister of Law Zahid Hamid, which was also attended by Minister for State for Capital Administration and Development Division Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhary, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Khawaja Zaheer, cabinet secretary, establishment secretary, law secretary and other members.

CADD minister briefed the committee members about the proposed draft bill and later replied to the queries put forth by the members of committee. The proposed draft bill was placed on the agenda of the committee on the special request of Dr Tariq.

On the approval of the proposed bill by the committee, Dr Tariq said that efforts would be made to bring the proposed bill on the agenda of the next cabinet meeting which was expected to take place on Wednesday.

It is important to mention here that the SZABMU was established under the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University Act 2013 and PIMS was made an affiliated hospital of the university.