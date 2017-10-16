Cases against Imran Khan nearing their end: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry on Monday said that there is no comparison between the cases of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

While speaking to the media outside the Supreme Court, Chaudhry said that cases against the PTI chairman are going to end any time now.

He insisted that Imran Khan brought all the proceeds from the sale of his apartment in London, back to Pakistan.

Discussing Khan’s alleged embezzlement of thousands of pounds; he said that it cannot be compared to the misappropriation carried out by the former PM Nawaz Sharif, which exceeded billions of rupees.

He further remarked that contrary to Sharif— who had been a part of the government since the 1970s— the PTI chairman never held any government office and hence, their comparison would not be fair.

He said that the PTI chairman submitted a “decades-old money- trail” before the Supreme Court in the disqualification case against him.

The PTI spokesperson also pointed out that cases have been lodged against Imran Khan merely as part of a revenge plot after former PM Nawaz Sharif got disqualified in the Panama Papers case.

“Imran doesn’t have a single share in Niazi Services Limited,” he further claimed.