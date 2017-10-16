Belgians teams play friendly football match for Pakistan in Brussels

–Pakistani embassy holds football match to mark 70th independence anniversary

ISLAMABAD: In connection with the 70th independence anniversary of Pakistan, Embassy of Pakistan organised a friendly football match between Pakistan Greens and Pakistan Whites at the Schaerbeek football stadium, Brussels.

The Pakistan Whites won the match by 4-0.

Two Belgian teams from Brussels participated in the friendly match. The Renaissance Schaerbeek teams led by Captain Channouf Safouane with Sajjad Memon as coach played as Pakistan Whites, whereas Genappe team captained by Antony Guiot and Frederic Vanderkerken as its coach played as Pakistan Greens. It was for the first time that Belgian teams played a friendly football match for Pakistan.

The ambassador to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg, Naghmana A Hashmi, was the chief guest of the match. She said that the aim of organising this match was to bring Pakistani and Belgian communities closer, adding that Pakistan produces world’s best football used as the official football in the FIFA world cup tournaments—Brazuca was used in FIFA World Cup 2014.

Ambassador Hashmi said that besides providing a chance for healthy activities such events have huge potential of introducing and promoting Pakistani footballs and sportswear in Belgium. She thanked Renaissance Club Schaerbeek for providing stadium to host the event. Besides Pakistani diaspora, the Belgian and diplomatic community was also invited for the match, including officials from Belgian Foreign Office, European External Action Service and journalists.

Earlier, junior teams of Pakistan Whites and Pakistan Greens also played a match. National songs were also sung on the occasion by young Pakistani origin students, Shehbaz Ghani and Adil Sardar Ghani. They sang Dil Dil Pakistan and Hay jazaba Janoon on guitar. The match was sponsored by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Well Trust, manufacturers of sports clothing in Sialkot Pakistan and Wembley Sports, manufacturers of footballs in Pakistan.

The match was dedicated to Belgian charity Clinclowns who work for the welfare of sick children admitted in hospitals. There was a draw at the end of the match for five prizes, comprising of Pakistani handicrafts from the Embassy of Pakistan, Brussels. Pakistani as well as Belgian audience enjoyed the match and Pakistani snacks. An exhibition of posters depicting landscape, culture and people of Pakistan was also arranged at the event.