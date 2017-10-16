Asfandyar rejects Imran’s corruption allegations against him

While addressing a rally in Peshawar on Sunday, Awami National Party President Asfandyar Wali Khan challenged Imran Khan to prove allegations of corruption against him.

Questioning the rhetoric of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairperson, Asfandyar said that Imran does not know how to speak properly, adding that decency ended in politics upon Imran’s entry.

Imran’s speech at the PTI’s workers’ convention was also rebuked by State Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb who said that Imran Khan is preventing the progress of the country.

In a statement, she said that Imran’s ambition for power is not in the country’s interest, adding that the people of Pakistan are cognisant of his tactics.

As the general elections are nearing, Imran Khan is getting afraid of Maryam Nawaz’s increasing political clout, she said.