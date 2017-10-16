Ahsan Iqbal denies confrontation between govt and army

NANKANA SAHIB: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said on Monday there’s no confrontation between the institutions of the country, reiterating that his statement last week asking the military spokesman to refrain from commenting on the country’s economy was not against the army.

Iqbal said this while addressing media outside the house of Captain Hasnain who was martyred in a terror attack in Kurram Agency on Sunday.

“My statement was not against the army,” he said and added that the government, democracy and army have no differences among each other. He also said that “we all ride the same boat and have to do our part to steer through the storm”.

Ahsan Iqbal further stated that his statement was discussed and explained by the army, thus the matter was no longer under discussion.

Elaborating further, he said that the Pakistan Army and the government are mutually supporting and are essential to Pakistan for its prosperity and security. “The army is ever ready to defend the country and any country possessing such brave souls cannot be defeated by any power,” he added.

Highlighting Pakistan army’s role in the recent rescue of the Canadian-American couple, the minister said that more can be achieved with the close cooperation of all stakeholders, and added that he hoped that all international powers and countries affected by terrorism in the region will cooperate with Pakistan.

The minister also elaborated that the government wants peace to return to Afghanistan.

Ahsan Iqbal also said that Pakistan was also fighting an economic war and by 2025 it would become an economic powerhouse. He further stated that there has been an increased pressure on imports due to investment in energy projects, but the pressure is bearable.

The minister also highlighted that there has been a two-fold increase in the collection of taxes and the biggest development budget in the country’s history is being implemented.

Referring to the ongoing security operations being conducted in the country, the interior minister said that resources are being provided whenever they are needed for it.